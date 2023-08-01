Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $14.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 195,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,708,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $10,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,392,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

