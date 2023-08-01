Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 42.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $184.63 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00311705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13961189 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $753,862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

