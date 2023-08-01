Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Populous has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $196,124.54 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

