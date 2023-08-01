Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 113.13% and a negative net margin of 62.83%. On average, analysts expect Porch Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 134,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $158,665.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,590,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 285,896 shares of company stock valued at $328,432 over the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 7,804.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

