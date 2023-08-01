Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.85

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.85 and last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 941706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on POW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 94.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of C$13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7440239 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.