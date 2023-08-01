Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.25.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PDS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. 10,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
