Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$117.00.

PD stock opened at C$87.57 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.11.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

