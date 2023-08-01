Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.22

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.22 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 13483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $890.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 10.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 183.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

