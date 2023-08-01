Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Robbins Farley owned about 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

