Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,265. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 252,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,728 over the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 526,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

