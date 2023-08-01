Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1,912.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 283.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Primerica by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Primerica by 11.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,312. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $214.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

