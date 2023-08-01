Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

BPRN stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334. Princeton Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

