Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $143.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

