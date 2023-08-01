ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $62.32

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $57.58. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 1,950,171 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.60.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,319.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,079,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,878,000 after buying an additional 17,735,327 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 586,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 470,010 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 503,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,460,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.