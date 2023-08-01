Prothena (PRTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 228,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,013. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,663,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTA. SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.