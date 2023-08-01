Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,545.00.
Prudential Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
