Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,545.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

