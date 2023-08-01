PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

