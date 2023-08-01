PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.15% of PureCycle Technologies worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 1,267,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

