QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. 98,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,210. QCR has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $856.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,809.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,139 shares of company stock worth $82,946. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QCR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in QCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QCR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in QCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.