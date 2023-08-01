Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,030. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.12.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $748,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,540 shares of company stock worth $6,603,713. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

