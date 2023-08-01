Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $64,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 91,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,527. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

