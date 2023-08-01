QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 6,762,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,520,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 5.06.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

