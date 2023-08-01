QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 6.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 6,762,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,520,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

