R Preston Feight Sells 56,059 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Preston Feight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

