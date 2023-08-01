Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.18 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

