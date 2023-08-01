Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.18 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.