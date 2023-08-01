Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.90. 22,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,667. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.