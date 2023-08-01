Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Director Shamim Ruff Sells 8,235 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

RETA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,730. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.