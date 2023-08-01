Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Dawn Carter Bir Sells 40,000 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

RETA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,730. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

