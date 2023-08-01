Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $172.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $165.58 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

