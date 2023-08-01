Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.63. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of RRX stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 421,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $165.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

