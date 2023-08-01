REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 295,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $35.73.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
