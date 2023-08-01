REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 295,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

