Relx Plc (RELX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22 on September 12th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2195 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,040 ($39.03) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.62) to GBX 2,960 ($38.00) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42) in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.