Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 31st (AMX, ASM, BEP, BFAM, BFS, BKH, BUD, CCJ, CRH, CURLF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 31st:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

