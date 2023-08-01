Reviewing Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and HCW Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43 HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.86%. HCW Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 314.63%. Given HCW Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 22.79% 19.37% 16.91% HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.7% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and HCW Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $401.86 million 6.32 $101.42 million $0.82 30.49 HCW Biologics $6.72 million 10.95 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -3.87

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HCW Biologics. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats HCW Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. It is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.