Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Revvity updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Revvity Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RVTY traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.92. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revvity Company Profile

RVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.