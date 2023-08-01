Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,209. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.92. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.