Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $17.84

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $18.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 557,689 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 29.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 537.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.