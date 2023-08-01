Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

RIO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. 3,930,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

