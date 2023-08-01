Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $19,010.21 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,829.11 or 1.00064851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00169809 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,078.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.