Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129,829 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 229,799 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.67% of Rivian Automotive worth $94,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,099,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220,516. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.