Robbins Farley Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. 3,122,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

