Robbins Farley Buys 78 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,603. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

