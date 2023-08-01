Robbins Farley Has $2.61 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robbins Farley lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,288. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

