Robbins Farley Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1,543.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 468,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

