Robbins Farley Sells 286 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robbins Farley lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.2% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 8.9 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $23.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.65. 11,801,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,906. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.