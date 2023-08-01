Robbins Farley Sells 3,088 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robbins Farley lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. 4,616,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,021. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

