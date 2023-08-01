Robert W. Baird Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $153.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.94.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 776,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

