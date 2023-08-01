Robert W. Baird Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $61.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INMD. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 493,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. InMode has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

