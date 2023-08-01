Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Cut by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 9.0 %

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

ROK traded down $30.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.93. 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,413. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.