Royal Bank of Canada Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.08.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.54. 202,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,822. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

